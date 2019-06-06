Former Benton Panthers right-handed pitcher and current Crowder Roughriders sophomore Ross Carver was selected in the 23rd round (685 overall) of the MLB Draft on Wednesday by the Texas Rangers. 

Former Benton Panthers pitcher Ross Carver throws a pitch while at Benton. Carver, now with the Crowder Roughriders, was drafted in the 23rd round of the MLB Draft on Wednesday. 

An All-Conference performer with the Panthers in his junior and senior seasons, Carver led the 47-15 Roughriders with 113 strikeouts in just 64.1 innings pitched his sophomore season. In 13 games, 12 starts, Carver went 8-2 with a save, giving up 62 hits and just 24 walks for a 4.7/1 strikeout to walk ratio. 

