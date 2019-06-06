Former Benton Panthers right-handed pitcher and current Crowder Roughriders sophomore Ross Carver was selected in the 23rd round (685 overall) of the MLB Draft on Wednesday by the Texas Rangers.
An All-Conference performer with the Panthers in his junior and senior seasons, Carver led the 47-15 Roughriders with 113 strikeouts in just 64.1 innings pitched his sophomore season. In 13 games, 12 starts, Carver went 8-2 with a save, giving up 62 hits and just 24 walks for a 4.7/1 strikeout to walk ratio.