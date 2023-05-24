KENDALL DIGGS

Razorback sophomore right fielder Kendall Diggs, 5, makes a diving catch for a putout against South Carolina at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville earlier this season.

 

Arkansas will face the winner of Tuesday’s No. 7 Tennessee and No. 11 Texas A&M, which A&M led 3-0 with two outs in the top of the ninth during a rain delay at press time, today in the second game of the day at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.

WILL MCENTIRE

Razorback junior pitcher Will McEntire, 41, from Bryant, throws a strike against South Carolina in a game earlier this season at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.