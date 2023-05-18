PEYTON HOLT

Razorback junior second baseman Peyton Holt, 24, from Greenwood, celebrates his single against South Carolina with first base coach Bobby Wernes Sunday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. The Hogs take on Vanderbilt in Nashville beginning today to close the regular season. 

FAYETTEVILLE – No. 2 Arkansas will finish the regular season with a three-game series at Vanderbilt beginning on tonight.