SAKARI FAULKNER

Benton senior Sakari Faulkner stands with her disc after breaking the Benton High School record in the discus at the Meet of Champs Saturday in Searcy. Faulkner threw 119 feet, 4 inches to break former Lady Panther Shanice Oliver’s 113-2 set in 2019. 

Benton senior athlete Sakari Faulkner broke the Benton High School record in the discus this past Saturday at the Meet of Champs in Searcy. Read full story in Tuesday's edition of The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 