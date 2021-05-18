Benton senior athlete Sakari Faulkner broke the Benton High School record in the discus this past Saturday at the Meet of Champs in Searcy. Read full story in Tuesday's edition of The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
featured
RECORD-BREAKER: Faulkner sets Benton discus record at MOC
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Retired Benton firefighters to repay mistakenly paid funds
- Benton man arrested for child sex crime
- Lady Panthers no-hit Searcy, advance in state tourney
- Panthers no-hit, exits in 1st round
- BSB accepts audit, rejects policy changes and MOU
- Woman sentenced in child porn case, co-defendant faces federal charges
- Combined new cases up 224, Saline in top 3 for new cases
- Some gave all: Fallen officers remembered on courthouse lawn
- Benton shut out by Lions
- Ledbetter named Gatorade POY
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.