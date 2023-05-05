HAILEY ROBERTS

Benton sophomore Hailey Roberts, 13, competes in a match earlier this season. Roberts scored four goals in a 5-1 win over Sheridan Tuesday and broke the Benton single-season record for goals in the process. The Lady Panthers wrap the regular season today in Sheridan. 

BENTON – Not only did the Benton Lady Panthers soccer squad win their fourth straight match with a 5-1 victory over rival Sheridan at home Tuesday, Benton sophomore Hailey Roberts broke the school record for goals in a season. Roberts scored four goals in the win to break the record and now stands at 28 goals for the season, breaking former goals holders Emma Selph (2018) and Annah Kate Smith (2017), both with 26. 

AMELIA CREED

Benton junior goalkeep Amelia Creed competes in a match earlier this season. Creed had three saves in a 5-1 win over Sheridan Tuesday in Benton.

 

