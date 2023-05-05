BENTON – Not only did the Benton Lady Panthers soccer squad win their fourth straight match with a 5-1 victory over rival Sheridan at home Tuesday, Benton sophomore Hailey Roberts broke the school record for goals in a season. Roberts scored four goals in the win to break the record and now stands at 28 goals for the season, breaking former goals holders Emma Selph (2018) and Annah Kate Smith (2017), both with 26.
Record-Breaker: Roberts scores 4, rips record
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
