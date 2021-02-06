PAYTON FLEEMAN

Benton senior pole vaulter Payton Fleeman, sitting center, is all smiles after signing to compete for the Southern Arkansas University Muleriders Thursday in Benton. Sitting from left is Fleeman’s mother, Christy, Payton Fleeman and father, Michael Fleeman. Standing from left are brother Jett and Preston Fleeman.

Benton senior pole vaulter Payton Fleeman signed to compete for the Southern Arkansas University Muleriders recently in Benton. Read full story in Saturday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

