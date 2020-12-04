Editor’s Note: This is the second of a multi-part series highlighting the Bryant Hornets leading up to the 7A state championship game Saturday.
Throughout the history of football, chemistry between quarterback and receiver has been a staple. From Steve Young and Jerry Rice to Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin to Clint Stoerner and Anthony Lucas, the bond between the pass and catch is special.
The same can be said for Bryant Hornets record-breaking duo Austin Ledbetter and Hayden Schrader.
The Bryant Hornets (12-0) are in the midst of another undefeated season and a third straight 7A state championship.
A major key to the Hornets success has come from the football minds and ability of Ledbetter and Schrader.
In 2020 alone, the two have connected 68 times for 1,414 yards and 20 touchdowns.
“Getting it done in practice is where we gain our trust,” Ledbetter said. “Ever since eighth and ninth grade we have been coming in every day going to work. (Schrader) knows where I am going to put it and I know where he is going to run, so it makes it easy.”
While route running is stellar from Schrader and the rest of the Hornets receiving corps, nearly every play is designed post-snap, according to Offensive Coordinator Kirk Bock, especially with Schrader.
“He has an innate ability to find the open grass,” Bock said. “We may tag him with a pull or curl or smash concept. This is one of the concepts and fortunate things — everything we do as far as routes is post-snap. Once we start in on a route we start reading defensive backs. (Receivers) have to make the same read the quarterback is making and they are able to pick it up.
“On film, it looks like it is so easy, but it’s really not. There is a lot going through their brains post-snap.”
Coming into the season with 11 touchdowns under his belt the previous two years combined, Schrader has shredded school records in nearly every receiving category.
In 2020, the 6-2 senior has set marks for:
•Most yards in a game — 265.
•Most yards in a season — 1,414.
•Most yards in a career — 2,574.
•Most touchdowns in a season — 20.
•Most touchdowns in a career — 32
•Most touchdowns in a game — 4.
Schrader currently sits in fourth for receptions in a career with 142 and fifth for receptions in a season at 68.
Despite his success on the football field, his journey to the gridiron is rare for his family with his biggest influence coming from one person.
“My grandpa. Nobody in my family is really big in sports besides him,” Schrader said. “He told my parents to put me in football and it took off from there.”
With his major accolades in 2020, Schrader has already received his first offer to continue playing at the next level.
“I have an offer to Henderson State, so far,” Schrader said.
With a game left, the senior receiver has a chance to better his record-setting marks and to climb even closer to other school records in the process.
As for Ledbetter, the soon-to-be Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher has already broken nearly every passing record in school history, including:
•Most yards in a career — 6,819.
•Most yards in a season — 3,286.
•Most yards in a game — 542.
•Most touchdowns in a career — 88.
•Most touchdowns in a season — 43.
•Most touchdowns in a game — 6.
•Most 300-plus yard games — 7.
•Most 200-plus yard games — 19.
Ledbetter is currently third all-time in completion percentage for a season at 64 percent, set in 2019, and fourth in career completions with 391.
“Those are two special young men,” Bock said. “It makes it easier for us because they are always on the same page. This is something I tell our offense every week — I thank them for being them. They are educated young men and can make adjustments.
“We aren’t the best athletes in the world, but we can make adjustments. We go in with a game plan and are able to really draw stuff up in the dirt and tag things. As soon as we send it down to the sideline, they show it to them one time and those guys have got it. They just know what to do and it makes it a lot easier on us. We see what’s going on and can make adjustments on the fly.”
While Ledbetter’s football career is one for the ages at Bryant, his college career will take to the diamond as he recently signed with the Hogs.
However, schools have expressed interest in the gunslinger for the gridiron as well.
“I haven’t had official offers, but I have had a lot of interest,” Ledbetter said. “I could have done this or that and gotten it, but I wanted to play for the Hogs. There is still a possibility of me playing football for them, but we have to wait and see.”
Ledbetter, as did Schrader, did not come from a sports-heavy family.
“Nobody in my family has played football,” Ledbetter said. “I kind of just fell in love with it. The atmosphere of coming out here on Friday nights contributed a lot. The success we have had, too. I have learned a lot but still have a lot more to learn. That challenges me every day just to be a better player.”
For the two seniors, their coaches hold a special place with them, always pushing for the best in both and for the team.
“They push us every single day,” Ledbetter said. “Holding everyone accountable. They want us to be the best player, but most of all, they want us to be better men. They care for us and they are going to care for us 20 years down the road. That is what I cherish about our coaches.”
“Everything we’ve done is because of them,” Schrader added. “They put us in the right places and they care for us as human beings.”
With a third state title within reach, the duo is pleased with the accomplishments the team has made the past few seasons.
“It all starts on Monday in practice. We come in and put in the work and it makes us feel like we really deserve it,” Schrader said.
Ledbetter echoed his top target.
“All the work that we have put in in the summers and springs means a lot,” Ledbetter said. “Coming out here and achieving everything we have so far is a big accomplishment.”
While individual records have been set by the two, team marks also have been broken, 12, to be exact, including:
•Most consecutive wins — 29.
•Best record — 13-0.
•Most wins in a season — 13.
•Most yards in a game — 835 (Week 9).
•Most rushing yards in a game — 392 (Week 10).
•Most points in a game — 70 (Week 7 and 10).
•Most passing yards in a game — 542.
•Most points in a season — 606.
•Scoring average — 50.5 per game.
•Touchdowns in a game — 10 (Week 7)
•Touchdowns in a season — 85.
•Most wins by a senior class — 37.
Bryant will take on North Little Rock for the third straight time at noon Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The Hornets have won the previous five contests.
Bryant’s last loss came in Week 9 of 2018 on the road at North Little Rock.