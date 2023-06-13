HAILEY ROBERTS

Benton sophomore Hailey Roberts, left, competes in a match earlier this season. Roberts broke Benton’s single-season goals record and earned All-State honors this past season.

BENTON – A year after finishing 10-7 overall, 10-4 in the 5A South Conference and earning a trip to the 5A State Tournament, the Benton Lady Panthers soccer squad had several honored with postseason accolades. Two, sophomore Hailey Roberts and junior Amelia Creed, garnered All-State honors, while four others took All-Conference. 

AMELIA CREED

Benton junior Amelia Creed competes in a match this past season. Creed earned All-State and All-State Tournament Team honors this season. 

