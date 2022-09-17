The powerhouse 3A “Mighty” Glen Rose Beavers hung tough against the championship caliber Fordyce Redbugs in their competitive showdown Friday at Beaver Stadium. For the anticipated matchup in the duel, the Beavers fought hard and aggressively, but the Redbugs prevailed 28-20 in their nonconference contest at Beaver Stadium.
The Beavers maintained a close encounter with the Redbugs in the first half. After a scoreless first quarter, the Redbugs struck first on the scoreboard from a huge defensive fumble recovery by Akeem Allen in the second quarter—where Fordyce took over possession and Kriston Belin punched the pigskin across the goal line for the 3-yard TD run at the 9:47 mark. Fordyce led 7-0. From that point, the Redbugs never surrendered their lead and ended first half action with the one-touchdown lead at halftime.
In the second half, the Beavers sparked their offensive execution. In the third quarter, Beavers’ Lane Franks took charge and scored on a 19-yard TD run at the 10:57 mark to cut Glen Rose’s deficit to just a one-point spread of Fordyce leading 7-6. But, the Redbugs came up big with plays from Jamal Allen and Cameron Burks both accounting TD runs that increased the Redbugs’ lead to a 28-6 advantage at the end of three periods of action.
In the fourth, the Beavers kept their aggression rolling with Franks powering inside the red zone into the end zone on a 15-yard TD run—then quarterback Rein Bland completed a key TD pass reception to Draven McSpadden that brought the Beavers within striking distance—trailing Fordyce 28-20 with under 5:00 minutes remaining to play. The Beavers’ defense held Fordyce scoreless for the remaining time left in the game, but the Redbugs would escape for the close win.
For the game, the Beavers racked up 191 yards rushing, 68 yards passing for 259 total yards of offense.
The Beavers’ powerful running back Heath Ballance led the ground attack with 173 yards rushing on 22 carries—Franks followed with four carries for 35 yards rushing. Quarterback Bland finished the night completing 11-of-20 passes for 68 yards—Ty Hood had one reception for 4 yards receiving—Franks led the receiving core with seven receptions for 54 yards and McSpadden had three receptions for 57 yards receiving to showcase the productive execution of the Beaver offense.
Fordyce was held to 90 yards passing with 124 yards rushing for 214 total yards of offense.
Next week, the Beavers, 1-2 overall, will return on the road to face Paris for their 4-3A Conference opener.