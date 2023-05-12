GRACIE REDMON

Former Benton Lady Panther and current National Park College freshman Gracie Redmon competes in a game this past season for the Nighthawks. Redmon earned NJCAA Division II All-Region Team honors.

HOT SPRINGS – Former Benton Lady Panther catcher Gracie Redmon made some noise her freshman season with the National Park College Nighthawks. Redmon was recently named to the NJCAA Division II All-Region Team in helping the Nighthawks to a 34-20 record, the most wins in program history. NPC finished runner-up in the NJCAA Region II Tournament. 

Tags

Recommended for you