HOT SPRINGS – Former Benton Lady Panther catcher Gracie Redmon made some noise her freshman season with the National Park College Nighthawks. Redmon was recently named to the NJCAA Division II All-Region Team in helping the Nighthawks to a 34-20 record, the most wins in program history. NPC finished runner-up in the NJCAA Region II Tournament.
Redmon earns All-Region for NPC
Tags
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Police seeking Benton man who fled during trial
- Redmon earns All-Region for NPC
- Bryant competes well at MOC
- Jones baffles Bears, Panthers advance
- Benton announces plans with ARDOT to repave main roads and highways
- Local pastor participates in cross-country Old Glory Relay
- Dream Come True: Former Panther Stirgus signs NFL contract
- Bryant Rotary Club's Rubber Duck Derby returns to Mills Park Saturday
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton Fire Department confirms baby surrendered to Safe Haven box
- 'From homeowner to homeless': Sunset Lake Mobile Home Park residents ousted after city buys land
- Dream Come True: Former Panther Stirgus signs NFL contract
- Man sentenced to 4.5 years for harassing Saline County Judge
- Police seeking Benton man who fled during trial
- Bryant High graduate chosen for National Science Foundation Fellowship
- Former Bryant teacher charged with sexual assault
- Library Alliance to support Saline Co. Library meets today
- Ralph Bunche Community documentary debuts Saturday during film festival
- Benton announces plans with ARDOT to repave main roads and highways
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.