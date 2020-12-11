SHELBY KIKER

Harmony Grove’s Shelby Kiker readies for a free throw in the Lady Cardinals 53-29 rout of Cutter Morning Star on Thursday. Kiker was second in scoring with 13.

The Harmony Grove Cardinals and Lady Cardinals swept the Cutter Morning Star Eagles Thursday at Daniel Henley Fieldhouse in Haskell. Read full story in Thursday's edition of The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

Tags

Recommended for you