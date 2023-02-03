FREDDIE RHINEHART COLT GATLIN

Benton Panthers super fan Freddie Rhinehart, left, and Colt Gatlin shake hands in front of Rhinehart’s bust at the Benton Football Banquet last Thursday. Gatlin sculpted the bust, which will be used to accompany the Freddie Rhinehart Award, which represents loyalty, sacrifice and commitment.

BENTON – The Benton football team had its team banquet last week to honor the Panthers, and Benton’s No. 1 fan Freddie Rhinehart would get a big honor, too. Rhinehart was presented with a bust to accompany the Freddie Rhinehart Award at the banquet. The bust was sponsored by Tony Gatlin Photography and sculpted by one of its own, Colt Gatlin. 

FREDDIE RHINEHART BUST

Shown here is the bust of Benton Panther super fan Freddie Rhinehart, sculpted by Colt Gatlin. 

