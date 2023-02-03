BENTON – The Benton football team had its team banquet last week to honor the Panthers, and Benton’s No. 1 fan Freddie Rhinehart would get a big honor, too. Rhinehart was presented with a bust to accompany the Freddie Rhinehart Award at the banquet. The bust was sponsored by Tony Gatlin Photography and sculpted by one of its own, Colt Gatlin.
featured
Rhinehart gets big honor at banquet
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
