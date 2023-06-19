RYAN RIGS

Former Bryant Hornet and just completing his eligibility at South Arkansas College Ryan Riggs was recently selected for the DII JUCO World Series All-Tournament Team. 

EL DORADO – Former Bryant Hornet baseball All-Stater Ryan Riggs had an excellent season for the South Arkansas Stars, located in El Dorado. Riggs helped lead the Stars to the NJCAA DII World Series and his season was capped by being selected to the DII JUCO World Series All-Tournament Team. 

