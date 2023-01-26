CORNELIUS REED

Bauxite senior Cornelius Reed takes the game-winning shot in a 61-59 win over the Pulaski Academy Bruins Tuesday in Little Rock. Reed scored a career-high 31 points in the victory, including the game-winning 3-pointer. 

LITTLE ROCK – Great all game, Bauxite senior Cornelius Reed saved his best for last Tuesday in a 5-4A Conference matchup with the Pulaski Academy Bruins in Little Rock. With the Miners down late, Reed scored his 31st point with a 3-pointer with five seconds remaining, propelling the Miners to a 61-59 victory and avenging an early-season loss to the Bruins to start league play. 

