HUNTER WILLIAMS

Harmony Grove senior quarterback Hunter Williams, 18, looks to hand off in a 35-14 win over Jessieville in the Cardinals season-opener. Harmony Grove heads to Glen Rose Friday to take on the Beavers in a rivalry game. 

The Harmony Grove Cardinals head to Glen Rose to take on the Beavers in a rivalry game Friday at Beaver Stadium. Read full preview in Thursday's edition of The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 