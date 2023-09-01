The Glen Rose Beavers fell to the Crossett Eagles 39-38 in their home opener last Friday night in double overtime.
The Beavers head to Malvern this week in a rivalry game taking on the Malvern Leopards, which also lost their season opener last week. Beaver Head Coach Steven Kehner described the Week Zero loss as a heartbreaker.
“I thought our kids played extremely hard,” Kehner said. “We had multiple opportunities to win it, but also had way too many mistakes in crucial moments that hopefully we can learn from and correct in the future.
Kehner said Crossett will be the most experienced and talented returning roster his Beavers see this year.
“They have by far the most talented returning roster we will see all year long,” he said. “I happen to have a pretty talented roster, as well.”
The team will look to put that game behind them as they now look ahead to Malvern this Friday.
“We put that game in its place and went to work on Malvern pretty quickly.
Last season, the Leopards defeated the Beavers at their own stadium, 59-20. The Glen Rose team will look to avenge both losses this Friday night. Despite the loss, the Beavers were able to establish the run just like Kehner hoped. Heath Ballance rushed for 161 yards on 27 carries. He also amassed two touchdowns on the evening.
Turnovers hurt Glen Rose last Friday. The Beavers had five on the night with four fumbles between Senior quarterback Rein Bland and Lane Franks. Bland had an average outing completing 11 passes on 21 attempts for 158 yards and one touchdown.
The Malvern Leopards, on the other hand, are grappling with their own setbacks. Their season opener against the Walnut Grove Wildcats, a first-year team hailing from Prosper, Texas, ended in a high-scoring showdown that saw 111 points on the scoreboard. The Leopards were edged out by a narrow margin, falling 57-54 to the Wildcats.
The defenses of both teams will be looking to improve throughout the week as both teams gave up more points than they would have hoped. Last week, the Beavers gave up 261 yards through the air and another 189 on the ground.
The game kicks off Friday night at 7 p.m. in Malvern.
“We are extremely excited about the opportunity and can’t wait to snap the ball and see what happens,” said Kehner.