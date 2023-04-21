BENTON – The Benton Lady Panthers snapped a two-match skid on Tuesday, taking a 7-1 victory over the White Hall Lady Bulldogs on senior night at Panther Stadium in Benton. The win puts the Lady Panthers at 7-5 overall, 7-3 in the 5A South, which is good for third in the conference.
Roberts has big night for Benton
Tags
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Saline County man sentenced for 2021 murder of Hensley woman
- Bryant sweeps in Conway, Branch re-breaks record
- Roberts has big night for Benton
- Armstrong strong-arms Tigers with perfect game
- Hornets hold on vs. Central
- Ready to race: Canoe, kayak races return to Saline River
- Benton soccer sweeps on Sr. Night
- 10 walks help Bauxite down HG at home
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Bryant teacher charged with sexual assault
- 'From homeowner to homeless': Sunset Lake Mobile Home Park residents ousted after city buys land
- Battle over books comes to Saline County
- Benton Police arrest man on kidnapping, attempted murder charges
- Nominations open for 2023 Best of Saline County readers' choice awards
- Retired Benton doctor to release new book, host launch event
- Quorum Court library resolution packs courtroom
- Bryant High teacher accused of inappropriate conduct, Bryant PD investigating
- Benton teen receives golden ticket on American Idol
- Panthers pound Bulldogs at home
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.