HAILEY ROBERTS

Benton sophomore Hailey Roberts competes in a match earlier this season. Roberts scored five goals in a 7-1 win over White Hall Tuesday at Panther Stadium in Benton on senior night. 

BENTON – The Benton Lady Panthers snapped a two-match skid on Tuesday, taking a 7-1 victory over the White Hall Lady Bulldogs on senior night at Panther Stadium in Benton. The win puts the Lady Panthers at 7-5 overall, 7-3 in the 5A South, which is good for third in the conference. 

