LITTLE ROCK – The Bauxite Miners have not had a welcoming experience to conference action this season. Coming into Tuesday 1-3 in league play, the Miners fell two more times to Robinson, slipping by a combined 26-11 in the doubleheader.
The Miners looked to have some early momentum after beginning the first inning with back-to-back singles. However, no runs would cross as Robinson escaped the jam.
Turning the momentum to the home team, Robinson would roll to a 3-0 lead in the first after scoring all of its runs with two outs in the inning.
A triple would make it 1-0 before a passed ball insured the lead before a solo home run catapulted the Senators a hitter later.
Things would go silent until the bottom of the third when Robinson tacked on three more on a walk and another solo shot. Robinson also would score one on a wild pitch in the inning to lead 6-0 after three.
The Miners continued to struggle throughout as Robinson made it 10-0 with a four-run frame in the fourth.
Bauxite, though, would begin to chip away in the fifth, scoring two runs on two wild pitches during the same at bat that resulted in a dropped third strike. The Miners still trailed 10-2 after four and a half.
Looking to end the game early, Robinson quickly added four runs needed with its third homer of the game, this time a grand slam after the inning started with a hit and back-to-back errors.
The game would be called early due to the sportsmanship rule as Bauxite fell 14-2.
Kade Deno led the Miners with two hits in the loss, adding an RBI as well.
Bauxite pitchers struggled, allowing 12 earned runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and five walks.
Game two was much better for the visiting squad as the Miners started with an early 1-0 lead on an RBI double from Aden Palmer to score Reece Rowland. Bauxite would add two more in the first inning as Tony Fox drove home two on a single to make it 3-0 Bauxite early.
Robinson, though, would start its barrage early as well, scoring two in the bottom of the first.
The Miners would not go away, making it 4-2 in the second on a sacrifice fly from Deno to score Gustavo Rico.
Robinson, though late in the game, would turn up the heat. In the fourth, the Senators put six runners on the paths as they scored five in the frame to take a 7-4 lead. Robinson would also hit its fourth home run of the day in the inning.
Bauxite only mustered one run in the fifth to trim the deficit to 7-5, before retaking the lead in the sixth, 9-7. Bauxite used two walks, two Robinson errors and a double to take back the lead.
Robinson, though, would erupt in the bottom of the sixth with five more runs to lead 12-9 with an inning to go.
The Miners would strikeout three times in the seventh, stranding a runner.
Palmer led Bauxite in the second game, going 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Rowland followed with two hits and two runs scored.
Robinson would strike out nine times as Miners pitchers allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits and five walks in the loss.
The two slips move Bauxite to 1-5 in league play and 3-7 overall on the year.
The Miners return to action today at home against Murfreesboro in nonconference action. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.