BENTON – The Benton Panthers baseball team dropped their first contest of the season on Saturday, wrapping the Panther/Yellowjacket FCA Classic with a 9-8 loss to the Catholic Rockets at Everett Field at Panther Stadium in Benton. Benton moves to 2-1 on the season with a 5-1 opening win over Russellville last Tuesday and a 5-2 victory over Bentonville West on Friday.
Rockets edge Panthers in Classic finale
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Oldest reference to Norse god Odin found in Danish treasure
- Bruce Lee, Anna May Wong heirs talk legacy, roles for Asians
- Hornets sweep way through Classic
- Benton takes opener, runs streak to 65
- Rockets edge Panthers in Classic finale
- Sweet Arts bringing circus to town for fundraiser
- Arkansas Senate OKs bathroom bill that critics call extreme
- Sanders' school voucher plan gets Arkansas lawmakers' OK
Most Popular
Articles
- Little Rock woman arrested in connection with fatal Saline County shooting
- Jones encourages kids to be 'dumb'
- GCSO investigating gunshot deaths of man, woman
- Deputies investigate suspected murder-suicide in Garland County
- Benton Police investigating body found by railroad tracks
- Arkansas Senate approves Sanders' Arkansas LEARNS bill
- Big Red stores to be acquired by Canadian firm; local businesses will become Circle K properties
- Rotary honors woman who funded Kids Closet
- Residents bring infrastructure concerns to Benton City Council
- GCSO identifies victims in Buxton Loop shooting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.