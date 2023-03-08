BROOKS LANE

Benton senior Brooks Lane slides in safely into third base in a 5-2 victory over Bentonville West this past Friday at Everett Field at Panther Stadium in Benton. Benton finished the FCA Classic with a 9-8 loss to Catholic on Saturday. 

BENTON – The Benton Panthers baseball team dropped their first contest of the season on Saturday, wrapping the Panther/Yellowjacket FCA Classic with a 9-8 loss to the Catholic Rockets at Everett Field at Panther Stadium in Benton. Benton moves to 2-1 on the season with a 5-1 opening win over Russellville last Tuesday and a 5-2 victory over Bentonville West on Friday. 

