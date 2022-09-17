BRAYLEN RUSSELL

Benton junior running back Braylen Russell dives for some yardage in a 38-14 loss to the Catholic Rockets at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock Friday. Russell scored the Panthers only two touchdowns on the night.

The Catholic Rockets, maybe a .500 team the past 10 years or so and getting squashed by the Panthers 40-7 last season, may be the real deal this season. The Rockets jumped on the Panthers 17-0 Friday night, and though the Panthers made it a 17-14 game early in the second half, the Rockets blasted away from Benton for a 38-14 win in 6A East Conference play at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.