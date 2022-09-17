The Catholic Rockets, maybe a .500 team the past 10 years or so and getting squashed by the Panthers 40-7 last season, may be the real deal this season. The Rockets jumped on the Panthers 17-0 Friday night, and though the Panthers made it a 17-14 game early in the second half, the Rockets blasted away from Benton for a 38-14 win in 6A East Conference play at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
“A bad night for the Benton Panthers,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said. “They (Rockets) played really well. They played hard the entire night and played better than us in all phases of the game. Offensively, defensively … defensively they swarmed the ball all night long and we just couldn’t make some things happen offensively. On offense, they got after us. They really played well. I’m really impressed with them. They’re going to be a good team this year.
“Coach (John) Fogleman had their guys ready to play and they were a different team than they were last year. They outplayed us, out-coached us, they out-hustled us, they did everything better than we did.”
It looked as if it was going to be a defensive game the first three series as the two teams traded punts and gained minus-1 yard total. The Panthers (1-2, 1-1) punted on the third series and the Rockets (3-0, 2-0) got to work. Catholic senior quarterback Sam Sanders capped an 11-play, 71-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Cody Fogleman for the 7-0 lead with 3:53 left in the first quarter. The drive took 5:15 off the clock.
The Panthers lost focus and a mid-range kickoff went untouched and Catholic recovered at the Benton 23-yard line, which would end up with a 39-yard field goal by Will Aaron and 10-0 Rocket lead, which held after one quarter.
The Catholic defense forced a turnover on downs as the Benton offense could not get much going, and it did not take long for the Rockets to get back on the board. Sanders capped a 5-play, 72-yard drive with a 35-yard TD pass to Brooks Ward for the 17-0 advantage with 9:42 left in the first half.
The Panthers would get going, though, as senior Jack Woolbright ran for 14 yards for the first down and hit junior running back Braylen Russell for a 17-yard gain. The 7-play, 54-yard drive was capped on Russell’s 11-yard TD run and 17-7 ballgame with 7:20 left in the half, which stuck the rest of the quarter as Benton sophomore O’Marcus King picked off Sanders on the last play of the half.
The Panther D stood strong on the Rockets’ opening second half series forcing a turnover on downs and Benton responded with a 13-play, 67-yard drive, highlighted by a Woolbright to sophomore receiver Maddox Davis 40-yard catch, and capped on a Russell 2-yard TD for the 17-14 Benton deficit.
But, Benton basically gifted Catholic a score on the next series with two face-mask penalties resulting in 30 free yards, and Sanders capped the drive with a 1-yard QB keeper for the 24-14 advantage.
After Woolbright hit sophomore Elias Payne for a 30-yard gain, the penalties came back to bite Benton again. A face mask and two holding penalties backed the Panthers up and Lucas Wilbur’s 36-yard field goal try hit off the left cross bar to stall the score early in the fourth.
“Really bad times,” Harris said of the penalties preventing the Panthers from scoring. “We get down in the red zone, it’s a close game and we have the ball on the 2-yard line. We get a holding penalty and then an unsportsmanlike personal foul and it backs us out. Miss the field goal. We could never close the gap.”
Sanders would cap a 9-play, 80-yard drive with an 11-yard TD run to make it 31-14 Catholic and Woolbright would get intercepted by Cole Pace, who returned it 70 yards for a TD to set the final.
“As efficient as we were offensively last week, defensively, special teams, this week it was that bad,” Harris differentiated last week’s 58-24 win over Sylvan Hills. “We were not efficient at all and didn’t make the plays. You have to give that to Catholic. They just played better than us.”
Like it has the first two games when they downed North Little Rock 23-6 and Greene County Tech 35-0, the defense was solid again for Catholic, giving up 319 total yards to the Panthers. Russell finished with 78 yards and two TDs on 22 carries. Woolbright, 11 for 12 for 191 yards and four TDs last week, finished 13 of 30 for 172 yards and a pick.
“They did a really good job with the run game,” Harris said. “They were not fearful of our pass game at all. They had seven guys triggering the box at all times. We couldn’t make plays on the edge in the passing game to offset that and loosen them up. We’ve got to figure out a way to loosen the box up from an offensive standpoint, and defensively … I don’t know how many tackles we missed, but missed way too many.”
Sanders finished 13 of 19 for 182 yards and two TDs, running for two more scores for the Rockets, while junior running back Dominic Keeton carved the Panthers up with 22 carries for 114 yards.
“Their running back ran the the football really hard,” Harris said of the 5-10, 150-pound Keeton. “He’s the smallest running back we’ve seen this year but was very elusive. Did a great job of keeping his balance and we didn’t wrap him up. They got after us.
“We had a period there, second quarter, third quarter, we played pretty good. We just got complacent and bam, before you know it we’re down again. Not a good night. I have to do a better job of getting them ready, but our kids have to do a better job of competing. It was a combination of everything. It was a team effort to take the loss.”
The Panthers welcome defending 6A champion El Dorado (1-2, 1-1) on Friday, which beat Greene County Tech 44-6 last night, to Everett Field in Benton.
“We got El Dorado coming to town and they got a big win against Greene County Tech,” Harris said. “It’s their first win of the season so they’re going to come in on a high. Big night for us next week. We’ve got to regroup, find a way to get it going in the right direction.”