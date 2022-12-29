HASKELL – The Harmony Grove Cardinals put together their best season in program history in 2022, including winning their first conference title in 4A with a 10-2 showing for the season.
With the big accomplishments comes major honors as well, including an All-State recipient and 13 All-Conference athletes for 4-4A.
Peyton Russell earned All-State honors after leading his team in tackles with 80 on the year.
“Peyton was a heck of a football player for us and led us in tackles,” said Head Coach Mike Guthrie. “He called the defensive fronts for us and got us out of trouble sometimes. He also turned around and rotated at a three-man rotation at guard. He has played pretty much from tight end to tight end all the way across the front.”
Russell also had three tackles for loss in 2022.
Earning 4-4A All-Conference honors for the Cardinals begins with Carson Cook.
“Carson is that kid that wasn’t the most talented guy in junior high, but has worked his tail off in the weight room,” Guthrie said. “He benches 375 and squats well over 500. He is by far the strongest kid we have.”
Luke McCormick follows his teammate with a big season, as well.
“Luke did an excellent job at center and does a great job of snapping and stepping for us,” Guthrie said. “He played last year at 205 and this year at 235. He put on good weight.”
Brooks Burrow earned his way into the conference conversation in 2022 as well.
“He just worked his tail end off,” Guthrie said. “He started at tight end and turned around and started at safety. His work ethic, I just can’t say enough about that kid.”
Cole LaCaze stepped away from the game in 2021, but had a change of heart ahead of the 2022 season.
“He came to us last year, but decided he didn’t want to do it,” Guthrie said. “He came back and said he wanted to go to the Marines. His attitude was 180 degrees and played great for us.”
Evan Jackson was a part of the Cardinals trio of backs on any given play in 2022, finishing with 384 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 37 carries.
“He is that kid that sees the whole field at once,” Guthrie said. “It is rare to have a kid like that. He has that football knack. Either you have it or you don’t. He did that naturally. When he ran the ball he saw where the cuts needed to be and did a great job for us.”
Maddox Moore turned in a nice 2022 campaign, playing both ways for the Cardinals.
Rushing, Moore went for 96 yards and a pair of scores.
“He is another one that has grown,” Guthrie said. “He played at 193 this year and missed the first four games of the year but was only one tackle behind Peyton on defense. That combination is the best combination I have had in a long time.”
Landon Matthews finished third in the county in rushing, totaling 924 yards and eight scores on 140 carries.
“One of the reasons we were so successful this year is because kids like Landon stepped up,” Guthrie said. “He was our main full-back which means Maddox didn’t have to go both ways all the time. That provided depth for us.”
Peyton Potter finished narrowly behind Matthews in the rushing game with 904 yards and a team-high 13 touchdowns.
“Peyton is just that kid that steps up and does big things in big moments,” Guthrie said. “He is just that guy.”
Harmony Grove had five players earn 2nd team All-Conference, including:
Irvin Guerrero
Christian Day
Kaden Harmon
Jared Sutton
Gabe Wilmoth