Russell expected to return as Benton tries to disarm Rockets

BENTON -- The Benton Panthers returned to action in Week 2 and ran through Sylvan Hills 48-7 to open 6A East play.
The win is the first for the Panthers this year after their Week 0 loss to Bryant in the annual Salt Bowl.
Despite a slow start to last week’s win, the Panthers would end the night smelling like a rose.
“It was good to get in the win column,” said Head Coach Brad Harris. “It was good to have that off week and to get going again.
This last week was good to come out and get the 48-7 win. We had a couple weeks of good preparation for it. Really excited for the guys. Had a lot of really good practice coming off the win, which always helps.”
Drew Davis was dynamite at quarterback, completing 26 of 35 passes for 287 yards and three TDs. Maddox Davis led the way with 14 receptions for 120 yards and a TD, also throwing a 47-yard TD, with Kaysen Collat catching 8 for 123 and two TDs. Will Carter contributed 6 for 90 and a TD of his own.
With the passing game clicking, the Panthers did not have to rely on the run game too much, but both Quenton Godley and Kyron Wells were effective when they ran it. Wells finished with eight carries for 45 yards and two TDs and Godley had seven for 44 and a TD.
In Week 3, the Panthers welcome unbeaten Catholic (2-0) to the Benton Athletic Complex.
The Rockets have started 2023 the same as last year, coming into the Benton match with wins over North Little Rock and Greene County Tech already to begin the season.
Benton will have two major pieces back in Week 3 with highly-recruited running back Braylon Russell likely returning to action and safety and backup running back Chris Bernard, too, returning to the field.
“As long as we don’t have a setback of any kind (Russell) will be in the lineup (tonight),” Harris said.
Russell suffered a high ankle sprain early in the year and has been sidelined. Harris said Russell was forced to wear a boot for a week and a half and for a short time used a scooter to get around due to the ailment.
“(Wednesday) was his first day back in pads and he looked really good, moving good. We have missed him,” Harris said. “We also missed Chris Bernard. We got him back all week at practice. Two big additions this week.”
Looking at Catholic, the Panthers are trying to overcome a lopsided loss to the Rockets in 2022, a game where Benton missed 28 tackles.
“They are always a very disciplined team that plays hard,” Harris said. “Defensively, they give you some unorthodox alignments with their box play and they are really aggressive. They know where they are supposed to be but they don’t always give you a pre-snap alignment. They are going to be really good on defense.”
Harris added that offensively the Rockets can really throw the ball.
“They have a balanced offense and a smaller running back that is about 5 feet, 9 inches and 150 to 155 pounds,” Harris said. “He is very quick with great balance. We have to do a great job of tackling and make sure we don’t have a lot of missed tackles like last year.”
With last year’s loss looming large for the Panthers, Harris said the focus on defense has been making the tackles.
“Our message to our defense was to be a better tackling defense,” Harris said. “Wrapping up and making sure we are doing a good job of that. If you miss 28 tackles you probably aren’t in a lot of games.”
On offense, Harris said the execution has to be there this time around for his team.
“Last year we felt like we were in some good situations, we just didn’t execute in the game. We had chances to take advantage and just didn’t get it done,” Harris said. “I think the guys understand that. We didn’t play the best last year against them and they (Rockets) had a lot to do with that.”
Benton will kick off at 7 p.m. in Benton.