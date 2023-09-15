Russell expected to return as Benton tries to disarm Rockets

Benton junior receiver Maddox Davis fights for yardage after a catch in a 48-7 victory over the Sylvan Hills Bears Friday in Sherwood. Davis had 14 catches for 120 yards and a touchdown in the win. He also threw for a TD.

 BLAKE FOGLEMAN/Tony Gatlin Photography

BENTON -- The Benton Panthers returned to action in Week 2 and ran through Sylvan Hills 48-7 to open 6A East play.

