HASKELL – The Harmony Grove Cardinals took out some frustration Tuesday, beating Prescott 10-4 at home.
The win snaps a short two-game losing streak and is the first 5-3A Conference victory of the season.
Both teams were scoreless through two innings before the Curley Wolves struck first with a run on a single to lead 1-0.
Prescott would add on in the fourth, plating a second run, this time on a passed ball.
The Cardinals, though, would turn the tide in the bottom of the inning when Peyton Russell smashed a 3-run home run to centerfield for the 3-2 lead. Nathan Cate and Tysen Forrest would also score on the big fly.
Still holding on, Prescott would tie the contest in the fifth on a wild pitch to make it 3-3 late.
Striking in threes, the Cardinals added a trio of runs again in the home half of the fifth. An error would put the Cardinals back on top before a wild pitch and an RBI single from Russell made it 6-3 Harmony Grove after five.
The Cardinals would continue their hitting success in the sixth with four runs. After starting with a hit-by-pitch and a ground out, the Cardinals would use a sacrifice fly from Cole Gunter to make it 7-3.
Hunter Hawkins provided much-needed insurance a few batters later, driving two home on a single.
Leading 9-3, the Cardinals capped the inning with another run scoring on a passed ball to make it 10-3.
Needing only three outs for the win, Harmony Grove would allow a run in the seventh before retiring the Wolves.
Russell powered the Cardinals, going 2 for 4 with a run scored and four RBIs. Harmony Grove mustered five hits and seven walks in the win.
Isaac Patterson logged four innings on the mound, allowing two unearned runs on four hits. He would also strike out six in the win.
Peyton Potter followed with 2.1 innings of work, giving up an unearned run on one hit and a walk.
Dax Hammett closed things with another unearned run and three walks for the Cardinals.
The victory moves Harmony Grove to 6-8 overall on the year and 1-1 in league action. The Cardinals will be back in action today at Centerpoint with first pitch set for 4:30 p.m.