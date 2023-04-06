PEYTON RUSSELL

Harmony Grove senior Peyton Russell heads to third in a recent game. Russell went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs in a 10-4 win over Prescott for the Cardinals first 7-3A win of the year. 

HASKELL – The Harmony Grove Cardinals took out some frustration Tuesday, beating Prescott 10-4 at home.

