SALINE COUNTY TRIO

From left, former Bauxite Miner Jackson Regan, former Bryant Hornet Ryan Riggs and former Harmony Grove Cardinal Trey Miller take a break from playing in the Region 2 NJCAA Tournament for the South Arkansas Stars recently in Enid, Oklahoma. With the help of the trio, the Stars defeated Western Oklahoma 6-4 in a winner-take-all championship game Monday in Enid. The win qualifies the Stars for the NJCAA Division II World Series, which starts on May 25 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid. 

ENID, Okla. – Three Saline County baseball players will be taking their talents to NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series starting later next week after their squad the South Arkansas Community College (El Dorado) Stars downed Western Oklahoma 6-4 in the DII Baseball Region 2 NJCAA Tournament in Enid, Oklahoma, in a winner-take-all contest Monday, while also taking the Plains District championship. Former Bauxite Miner and current SouthArk freshman Jackson Regan, former Bryant Hornet and now sophomore Ryan Riggs and former Harmony Grove Cardinal and now sophomore Trey Miller have been key cogs in in the Stars’ success this season. 

