ENID, Okla. – Three Saline County baseball players will be taking their talents to NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series starting later next week after their squad the South Arkansas Community College (El Dorado) Stars downed Western Oklahoma 6-4 in the DII Baseball Region 2 NJCAA Tournament in Enid, Oklahoma, in a winner-take-all contest Monday, while also taking the Plains District championship. Former Bauxite Miner and current SouthArk freshman Jackson Regan, former Bryant Hornet and now sophomore Ryan Riggs and former Harmony Grove Cardinal and now sophomore Trey Miller have been key cogs in in the Stars’ success this season.
Saline County players headed to DII World Series
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
