EMMA SELPH

Benton senior Emma Selph competes at the Benton Invitational at Panther Stadium Thursday in Benton. Selph led the Lady Panthers to a win going for a meet-high 34 points in individual events. 

Both the Benton girls track team and Bryant boys track team picked up victories at the Benton Invitational Thursday at Panther Stadium in Benton. Read full story in Saturday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

Tags

Recommended for you