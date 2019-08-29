Usually held at the War Memorial Stadium press box in front of mostly just media in previous years, the Salt Bowl Press Conference was moved to the Benton Event Center this year with approximately 250 Benton Panthers and Bryant Hornets fans looking on to preview Friday’s Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium. The luncheon was catered by Gina’s Catering.
“I think Saline County really has something going on,” Bryant Coach Buck James said. “I think it’s the diamond of the state of Arkansas. Without this, our athletic programs would not be near what they are. It’s really amazing what we’re able to get accomplished here. It goes through a lot of the leaders that are in this community, but also the parents and school district.”
James’ Hornets defeated the Panthers 28-14 in a chaos-shortened Salt Bowl last year on the way to their first-ever state championship.
“It’s a great honor to be able to coach in this game because it has equal representation of what it takes to play in the state championship game,” James said. “It’s really an opportunity to get ready for that week. The preparation for the (state championship game) wasn’t near what it is to get ready for this one. We (Benton Coach Brad Harris and James) started this one day after the state championship, getting ready for this game. So there’s a lot of time and a lot of preparation that goes into this ballgame. And trying to develop your kids into a mental and physical discipline to compete at a very high level. It’s quite a feat. It’s an unbelievable experience.”
Benton Coach Brad Harris, who led the Panthers to a 6A runner-up finish with a loss to Greenwood in the state final, concurred with James’ assessment.
“This is a great atmosphere,” Harris said. “Typically we do a Salt Bowl press conference on a Monday afternoon at War Memorial has just a handful of people. My first year here in 2014, Coach Neathery asked me to go when I was an assistant. I was expecting something like this. I think this is a great addition.
“Coach James and I saw each other four or five times through the week last year and we were tired of looking at each other by Saturday night.”
Harris went on about the Salt Bowl experience and how the community comes together.
“I think Saline County has it going on when it comes to supporting our schools and supporting our athletics in general,” Harris said. “Benton is the first school I’ve been at in my 23-year coaching career … by far Benton is the best school I’ve coached at and had the pleasure to be a part of. We’re extremely excited to play in it again this year. This is my sixth Salt Bowl and I think every year it’s grown. In 2014, we had right around 20,000 people and last year we had 38,000. It just continues to grow and the legend of the Salt Bowl grows.”
The Salt Bowl has grown so much over the years that it has earned national recognition.
“We went to North Carolina this year to play in 7-on-7 games,” James said, “and the most asked question is, “What about the Salt Bowl? How does that Salt Bowl work?” It’s something a lot of people don’t really understand with how it grows and gets so much attention. A lot of it is Shane Broadway, but it’s also the leaders of our communities, the leaders of our schools. It’s not just something that happens in Saline County. It’s more than just a game. It’s what high school athletics is supposed to be about.”
Benton will be the home team and sit on the west side of War Memorial for the Salt Bowl Friday, which begins at 7:30 p.m. And with last year’s chaos of a gun threat (there was no gun) sending fans running across the bleachers, Salt Bowl Director Shane Broadway reminded those in attendance about new security measures.
“Obviously, we had some issues last year,” Broadway said. “We didn’t get to finish the game. Everybody from school districts to law enforcement, fire, EMT, everyone, has been working since that day to ensure our players, students and fans are secure in War Memorial Stadium.
“Come early, buy your ticket ahead of time because you’re going to go through a metal detector. You need to have a clear bag if you’re going to come into the stadium. There will be no loitering beneath the stadium. Go to the concession stand, rest room and go to your seat. There is going to be officers downstairs, they’re going to encourage you to do so.”