Back-to-back 7A state champion Bryant Hornets showed just why they’ve won two straight titles in the Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium Saturday night in Little Rock. After a bit of a slow start, the Hornets regrouped and absolutely dominated their rival Benton Panthers in a 48-7 Salt Bowl XXI victory. It was the Hornets, ranked No. 1 in the state by all publications, 18th straight win.
The game was watched in-person by at most 12,000 fans, with masks, as the coronavirus COVID-19 limited attendance. The Hornets are currently 18-1-2 in the Salt Bowl vs. the Panthers.
Things didn’t start well for Bryant, though, as the Panthers (0-1) started their first series of the game with a 17-play drive. After getting down to the Bryant 2-yard line with senior quarterback Garrett Brown’s 14-yard completion to junior running back Casey Johnson, the Bryant defense stood firm. On a fourth-and-goal from the 2, Johnson was stuffed at the 1-yard line for a turnover on downs.
But, the Benton defense responded on Bryant’s first series, forcing a punt, as things were looking up. The Panthers would get stuffed again on a fourth-and-1 play its next possession and forced to punt.
