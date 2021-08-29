The Bryant Hornets defeated rival Benton Panthers 42-3 in the Salt Bowl Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock in front of 23,186 fans. Read full story in Sunday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
featured
SALT BOWL XXII: Hornets take 7th straight from Panthers
Latest News
- SALT BOWL XXII: Hornets take 7th straight from Panthers
- Miners maul Raiders on road
- New cases up 2,866, deaths up 30
- Harmony Grove School Board enacts mask mandate
- Museum Tour shows historic locations in Saline County
- New cases up 2,318, deaths up 32
- Down power line affect Bryant bus transportation
- Miners look for similar result in opener
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton fatal accident under investigation
- State Rep. Julie Mayberry tests positive for COVID-19
- Arkansas Game Warden saves Saline County girl
- COVID cancels Spook City
- Down power line affect Bryant bus transportation
- Museum Tour shows historic locations in Saline County
- Greenbrier bests Benton in opener
- Hornets, Panthers kick off Salt Bowl week
- Benton officers conducting death investigation
- New cases up 2,781, deaths up 25
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.