BRYANT SB SENIORS

The Bryant Hornet seniors celebrate with the Salt Bowl trophy after defeating the Benton Panthers 38-17 Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The Bryant Hornets showed why they have been the best team in the state over the past four seasons. The Hornets, the four-time defending 7A state champions, jumped out to a 21-0 lead over rival Benton Panthers in the Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock and had little trouble in cruising to a 38-17 win in Salt Bowl XXIII Saturday night in front of 29,150 fans. It was Bryant’s eighth consecutive win over Benton and the Hornets stand at 16-0-1 the last 17 contests, with 2014’s 14-14 tie the only non-victory.

CASON TRICKEY

Bryant junior receiver Cason Trickey, 82, avoids a tackle for a 29-yard touchdown recepition in a 38-17 Hornet win over the Panthers Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
BRAYLEN RUSSELL

Benton junior running back Braylen Russell runs in Salt Bowl XXIII Saturday night in Little Rock. Russell ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers in a 38-17 loss to Bryant.