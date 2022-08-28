The Bryant Hornets showed why they have been the best team in the state over the past four seasons. The Hornets, the four-time defending 7A state champions, jumped out to a 21-0 lead over rival Benton Panthers in the Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock and had little trouble in cruising to a 38-17 win in Salt Bowl XXIII Saturday night in front of 29,150 fans. It was Bryant’s eighth consecutive win over Benton and the Hornets stand at 16-0-1 the last 17 contests, with 2014’s 14-14 tie the only non-victory.
“I thought we played well,” Bryant Coach Buck James said. “We played 88 kids tonight. I thought our kids did good. They racked up some yards there. I think our kids played well. We played well defensively. We were a little soft in the middle, but offensively I don’t think we could play any better for the first game of the year. I thought we were pretty solid.”
The Hornets would try a little trickery at the outset with an onside kick the Panthers recovered at the 50-yard line and Benton junior quarterback transfer Gary Rideout set the tone for Benton with a 14-yard run on the game’s first play. The Panthers, behind both Rideout and junior transfer running back Braylen Russell, would rush seven straight times without a pass, but senior kicker Lucas Wilbur was wide left on a 29-yard field goal to keep it a 0-0 game.
It would not take long for the Hornets to take advantage, though they got a break on fourth-and-1 when an incomplete pass would have been a turnover on downs deep in Hornet territory, but a roughing the passer on Benton kept the drive alive. Senior running back Chris Gannaway sprinted 10 yards for a first down, and after a short gain and incomplete pass to make it third-and-7, Bryant sophomore quarterback Jordan Walker found senior receiver Jordan Knox for a 43-yard touchdown and 7-0 lead after senior kicker Stephen Fuller’s point-after with 5:36 left.
The Benton offense went three-and-out and was forced to punt to junior Drake Fowler, who got through the line but fumbled at the 5-yard line only to have senior teammate Traylon Russ grab it and walk into the end zone for a 14-0 lead, which it remained after one quarter.
The Panthers kept it on the ground again with Russell and Rideout, getting a first down before being faced with fourth-and-1. Bryant senior defensive back Malachi Graham would stop Rideout for a minus-3 yards and it took Bryant just two plays to get back on the board. Walker ran for 9 yards before finding junior Mytorian Singleton, last season’s Saline County leader in receptions, for a 21-yard TD reception and 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.
“We knew we needed to try to shorten the game as much as possible,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said of keeping it a ground game. “We felt like if Braylen could get going, our offensive line could get going … we knew it was going to be tough. We knew their defensive line, linebacker play, DBs, that’s a good defense, the best defense we’ll see all year.”
Rideout was picked off by Bryant senior Jonah Brewster, but the Hornets gave it right back the next play on senior running back Brandon Johnson’s fumble. The Panthers took advantage. Rideout hit senior Logan Owen for a 15-yard gain, found Russell twice out of the backfield for 9 yards total and ran 15 yards to the Hornet 10-yard line before Russell took it in for a TD two plays later from 7 yards out for the 21-7 deficit after Wilbur’s point-after.
The Hornets took their time the next drive. Bryant went 80 yards on 15 plays capped by another Walker to Singleton hookup, this time from 5 yards, to take a 28-7 lead, with Fuller later making it a 31-7 lead at the half with a 25-yard field goal at the halftime buzzer. Walker hit Gannaway for a 69-yard gain to set up the field goal.
Things started looking up for the Panthers at the beginning of the second half as senior Patrick Shipp picked off Walker at the Bryant 33-yard line and the Russell/Rideout combo got down to the Hornet 13 before Rideout hit senior receiver Donovan Pearson at the 5, but Pearson fumbled it away in the end zone.
The Hornets ultimately sealed the game on the next drive. Bryant went nine plays, one a 31-yard pass to junior Cason Trickey, for 80 yards capped by a Walker to Trickey 29-yard TD for the 38-7 lead.
Russell would later score on a 6-yard TD and Wilbur kicked a 36-yard field goal to set the 38-17 final.
Walker finished 12 of 19 for 251 yards and four TDs vs. one interception, a pretty solid start for the rookie.
“He’s ready for it,” James said. “Just because he’s a sophomore doesn’t mean … he’s still got a stuff to learn and has some things to get better at, but overall I thought he did a great job.”
Singleton had five catches for 55 yards and two TDs, Karter Ratliff had three for 24 and Tricke had two for 60 and a TD.
“I really felt like defensively we played better than we have against these guys,” Harris said of holding the Hornets a bit better than in the past. “They’re really athletic at all their skill positions. I can go back and pinpoint one play on each drive … busted coverage, missed tackle … they execute, we didn’t. If we make them play that one extra play, they’re in for a fight the whole game. But, the big plays. They’re good, we knew they were good and had to defend the whole field. We just took a few plays off, mentally.”
For Benton Russell rushed 27 times for 107 yards and two TDs, with Rideout going 12 for 55 on the ground. Sophomore Elias Payne had four catches for 41 yards, Pearson three for 21 and Russell three for 12.
Rideout was also 7 of 10 passing for 48 yards and a pick, with senior Jack Woolbright 6 of 12 for 55 yards and a pick.
Bryant hits the road for the Battle of the Border against Ryan (Denton, Texas) at the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, while Benton is off this week.
“It’s good to win, it’s good to win your first one,” James said. “There’s a lot of things we can improve. We still had some young kids playing and thought they responded well.”