BRYANT HORNETS

The Bryant Hornets celebrated their 35-6 victory over rival Benton Panthers in Salt Bowl XXIV Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. It was Bryant's ninth straight win over Benton since the two teams tied 14-14 in 2014. 

LITTLE ROCK – Holding on to a 7-6 lead at halftime, the five-time 7A defending champion Bryant Hornets took control in the second half to claim a 35-6 victory over the Benton Panthers in Salt Bowl XXIV Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. It was Bryant's 54th consecutive win against an instate opponent.

Tags

Recommended for you