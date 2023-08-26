LITTLE ROCK – Holding on to a 7-6 lead at halftime, the five-time 7A defending champion Bryant Hornets took control in the second half to claim a 35-6 victory over the Benton Panthers in Salt Bowl XXIV Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. It was Bryant's 54th consecutive win against an instate opponent.
SALT BOWL XXIV: Hornets take control in 2nd half for 9th straight win
Tony Lenahan
-
- Updated
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
