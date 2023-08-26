LITTLE ROCK – Salt Bowl XXIV was a ballgame through the first three quarters Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The five-time defending 7A champion Bryant Hornets held just a 7-6 lead over Saline County rival Benton Panthers at halftime and took just a 14-6 advantage into the fourth. The Hornets took control in the final quarter, scoring 21 points to claim a 35-6 win over the Panthers, their ninth straight in the Salt Bowl since the two teams tied 14-14 in 2014.
“It’s always going to be a great win when you win,” said Bryant first-year Head Coach Quad Sanders, formerly the Hornet defensive coordinator the previous five years. “We knew what their (Panthers) game plan was going to be. It’s just up to them to make sure they do it right. We have to execute the game plan better on defense. I think we did a better job in the second half. I thought we executed well defensively in the second half.”
It was Bryant’s 54th consecutive win over an instate opponent dating back to 2018 when the Hornets won their first state championship. The Salt Bowl victory also gave Bryant its first edge over the Panthers in the all-time series which started in 1974. Benton started the series 22-3 through the first 25 contests before Bryant took control at the turn of the century, going 22-2-2 since 1999. The Hornets now hold the series edge at 25-24-2.
“We just have to learn to finish,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said. “That’s as close as we played these guys since probably 2017 (49-42 Bryant win). I know the score doesn’t reflect that, but the fourth quarter got away from us because we just gave out. We just couldn’t hang on.”
Saturday night’s game was delayed an hour due to lighting in the area and both teams would get off to a slow start offensively. Scoreless after one quarter, the Hornets (1-0) would strike first midway through the second frame. Senior Drake Fowler had a nice punt return to the Panther 40-yard line and junior Daniel Anderson picked up a first down on a 10-yard run to the Benton 25. Two plays later, junior quarterback Jordan Walker hit senior receiver Shawn Rycraw for an 8-yard gain for a first down, and after running for 5 yards inside the Panther 10, Walker hit senior James Martin for an 8-yard TD with junior Jackson Cook’s point-after putting the Hornets up 7-0 with 5:18 left in the half.
Keeping the ball on the ground on the legs of senior running back Braylen Russell all half, the Panthers (0-1) did the same and responded with a deliberate drive on the ensuing possession. Benton picked up four first downs, with no play going for more than 9 yards, and capped a 16-play, 61-yard drive when senior quarterback Cline Hooten hit Russell for a 9-yard TD pass with 45 seconds left. But, junior kicker Garrett Honeycutt’s point-after attempt hit off the right crossbar allowing the Hornets to take the 7-6 lead into halftime. Other than some missed opportunities, the Panther game plan of limiting Bryant’s possessions worked to a T.
“I believe they had one possession in the first quarter,” Harris said. “It was exactly what we tried to get done.”
With the Hornets getting the ball to start the second half, the Panther defense dug deep, holding them to a turnover on downs. But, Russell did not start Benton’s next possession as it was later revealed he had a high-ankle sprain and did not play the whole second half. Accounting for 129 of the Panthers 142 first-half total yards, his absence was felt in the second half, and right away. Hooten was picked off by Bryant senior linebacker Sebastian Oltmans, who returned it about 20 yards to the Panther 38.
“Braylen broke a little bit of a long run, got up slow and rolled his ankle pretty good,” Harris explained. “If Braylen doesn’t get hurt, who knows what happens. He’ll be alright, we just didn’t want … he asked to go in, but he was going to be very limited on things he could do and we didn’t want to do that to him. He’s got a bright future for us and as a Razorback.”
Bryant needed just two plays to score from there, with Walker hitting Martin for a 23-yard gain and then finding senior receiver Mytorian Singleton, Saline County’s leading receiver last year who didn’t touch the ball in the first half, for a 15-yard TD and 14-6 lead at the 6:34 mark.
“Sometimes you just have to get the ball to your playmakers,” Sanders said. “Give them space and let them work in space, and that’s what we did in the second half. We did a better job of being smart as coaches and getting the ball to our guys.”
Benton’s defense held strong the rest of the quarter but the offense still struggled. Senior backup running back Chris Barnard, also a starting safety and punter, would have to exit after getting hit on a punt late in the third.
Things became unraveled to start the fourth. The Panthers went three-and-out on their first series of the quarter and backup punter Jake Herbner’s punt was blocked. A scramble for the ball ensued and went all the way to Benton’s end zone, with Bryant senior defensive back Brenden Bennett scooping and scoring to put the Hornets ahead 21-6 early in the fourth.
Benton was forced to punt again and Walker hit Singleton for a 36-yard gain to the Benton 31 to start Bryant’s series. After four straight runs to the Benton 3, Walker gave a shovel pass to Singleton for the 3-yard score and 28-6 advantage with 8:09 remaining in the game.
After another three-and-out for Benton, Bryant wrapped the scoring in the game when sophomore backup QB Jeremiah Motes hit sophomore receiver Caleb Tucker for a 27-yard TD and 35-6 final. Benton, behind sophomore QB Drew Davis, drove down to the Hornet 5, but could not punch it in as time expired.
The Panthers had their chances in the first half as Harris’ game plan of keeping it on the ground was sound. While Benton had a three-and-out to start the game, the defense forced Bryant to punt on its first series despite two Walker to Rycraw would-be TDs called back due to penalty.
Benton’s next series would go 18 plays, with 16 of them on the ground. Benton’s first pass was Hooten hitting Russell for a 19-yard gain on third-and-11 to keep the drive alive. Seven rushes in a row would get the Panthers to the Hornet 5 and Hooten’s second pass of the series found a wide-open Maddox Davis on a crossing pattern, but Davis dropped a would-be TD on third-and-12. Honeycutt’s 42-yard field goal attempt was no good to stall the drive.
Benton junior defensive back O’Marcus King picked off Walker on Bryant’s next drive before Benton was forced to punt after a three-and-out. Bryant scored the first points of the game on the next series.
“They won the battle of attrition there,” Harris said. “We got thin on depth, had some guys cramp up, a couple of injuries in key situations. They had more quality depth, bottom line, but real proud of our guys. They played three quarters really tough. Dropped the touchdown pass in the first half, we miss a field goal. We feel like we should have been up 17-7 at the half. We missed opportunities. That’s part of the game, but I was real proud the way we played the first half to the end of the third quarter.”
The offense was even in the first half with the Hornets holding a 145-142 edge in total yardage, but Bryant would end up outgaining Benton 344-188 for the game.
Walker finished 14 of 20 for 152 yards and three TDs vs. one interception. He also led the Hornets with 69 yards on the ground on 16 carries. The running back Martin led the receivers with six catches for 63 yards and a TD, adding five rushes for 31 yards. Singleton had five catches for 60 yards and two TDs, all in the second half. Anderson had six carries for 31 yards.
For Benton, Russell would rush 22 times for 101 yards and had two catches for 28 yards and a TD, all in the first half. Drew Davis was 7 of 16 for 67 yards while Hooten was 4 of 8 for 31 yards with a TD and pick. Barnard rushed 10 times for 19 yards, with Maddox Davis catching three for 14 and Will Carter two for 18.
Sanders, who took the head-coaching position at Jonesboro before being called back by the Hornets when former Coach Buck James went to Conway, now lives in Benton while coaching Bryant.
“Besides the winning and losing, I hate that somebody has to lose this game,” he said. “It’s always great for the community to win, but I think it’s great for both communities to come together, it’s a friendly relationship. Like my neighbors tell me and I tell them, ‘I’m pulling for them every game except for one.’ This game is great for the community in general.”
The Hornets return home this Friday to host Christian Brothers (St. Louis) at Hornet Stadium. Christian Brothers won the Class 6 Missouri state championship last season. The Panthers get a bye week before heading to Sylvan Hills on Sept. 8.