BRYANT HORNETS

The Bryant Hornets celebrated their 35-6 victory over rival Benton Panthers in Salt Bowl XXIV Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. It was Bryant's ninth straight win over Benton since the two teams tied 14-14 in 2014. 

LITTLE ROCK – Salt Bowl XXIV was a ballgame through the first three quarters Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The five-time defending 7A champion Bryant Hornets held just a 7-6 lead over Saline County rival Benton Panthers at halftime and took just a 14-6 advantage into the fourth. The Hornets took control in the final quarter, scoring 21 points to claim a 35-6 win over the Panthers, their ninth straight in the Salt Bowl since the two teams tied 14-14 in 2014. 

