Just like winter, spring, summer and fall, when August rolls around, everyone in Saline County and the state of Arkansas knows that it is Salt Season! The Salt Bowl Committee is pleased to announce “Salt Season” is back again for the 2023 Saline County Salt Bowl at Simmons Bank Field at War Memorial Stadium.
The largest high school football game in the State of Arkansas, Salt Bowl 2023 will be played on Saturday night, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. For the first time since 2016 when two new head coaches joined the rivalry, a new head coach, Bryant Hornet Head Coach Quad Sanders will join Benton Panther Head Coach Brad Harris to compete in high school football’s largest game. The Benton Panthers will be the home team this year and their fans will sit on the west side of War Memorial Stadium. The Bryant Hornets will be the visiting team and sit on the east side.
The Salt Bowl Committee is forever grateful to Big Red Stores one of the first event sponsors. Without Big Red, the Salt Bowl would not be the grand event it is today. We are pleased the new owners Circle K will continue to be a sponsor.
There are some important changes regarding tickets and T-shirts this year. Tickets and T-shirts will not be sold at Circle K and they will not be sold at the gate at the stadium. To purchase your game ticket, go to the links below from tickets at $10 plus a processing fee or one of our new tickets outlets below to purchase with cash.
Go to this link for Benton tickets: https://gofan.co/p/7CC056B60721C7532FBC75FB07A3C97430A6A0CE22CA3660
Go to this link for Bryant tickets: https://gofan.co/p/7CC056B60721C7532FBC75FB07A3C974EFEDA6458E40335E
You can also find the ticket links on the Salt Bowl web page sponsored by Summerwood Sports at www.saltbowlar.com.
Cash only tickets may be purchased at Benton City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and also at Third Thursday in Downtown Benton on Aug. 17 or at Bryant Family Pharmacy, 3322 Hwy. 5 North in Bryant Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Tickets will be sold until 7 p.m. on Aug. 25, your ticket will tell you which gates at War Memorial Stadium you can enter. Reminder, there will no tickets sold the day of the game online, at any outlet, or at the gate at War Memorial. Only AAA passes will be accepted at the gate. Remember to go see our friends at Chuy’s for a free queso with the purchase of an entrée when you show your ticket.
We are excited to announce that we will have more options than ever before for Salt Bowl T-shirts. Stated Apparel has stepped up as our first T-shirt sponsor to help continue to the tradition of the Salt Bowl T-shirt and for the first time we will have youth sizes, a variety of shirt options, more options to purchase and they will also be expanding the Salt Bowl merchandise to include hats and other designs.
T-shirts can be purchased in person at Stated Apparel at 145 W. South Street. in Benton, online at http://stated.me/collections/salt-bowl-2023 and you will also be able to purchase them on game day at War Memorial Stadium.
Back this year there are also Indoor Club Level tickets available sponsored by Jones Heating and Air. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at either the Benton Chamber of Commerce or Bryant Chamber of Commerce. They will also have parking passes available for purchase for $25.
Again, this year for those unable to attend in person, the game will be available via Pay Per View via M&M Productions. Each team will have their own broadcast team on the call of the game, so you can watch the Benton or Bryant broadcast. A link will be provided closer to game day on each school district’s website as well as social media. The game will also be carried on 103.7 The Buzz sponsored by Summerwood Sports. For updates regarding this year’s game, fans can visit the website, our Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram @SaltBowlAR. Comment using the hashtag #SaltSeason
It is also important to remember there are security procedures at War Memorial Stadium, including a clear bag policy and each fan will go through a metal detector. A list of permitted and prohibited items can be found on the Salt Bowl website at www.saltbowlar.com. Gates to the stadium will open at 5 p.m. and fans are encouraged to arrive early as there will be more security again this year.
Game week will kickoff with both teams having community pep rallies at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Benton will be at Everett Infiniti and Bryant will be at Everett Buick GMC.
On Wednesday, Aug. 23, we will have the Recycle Saline Coaches’ and Players’ press conference and Benton and Bryant Chamber luncheon sponsored by First Security Bank held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Saline County Career and Technical Campus-ASU Three Rivers and via Zoom. Coach Brad Harris, Coach Quad Sanders and two players from each team will be available for interviews about this year’s game. A Zoom link will be sent to the members of the media prior to the press conference. We are also excited and honored to have Mr. Friday Night Touchdown Steve Sullivan, Sport Director of KATV Channel 7 kick off the event.
Once again this year we will have the Battle of the BTowns on Friday night with the Bryant Lady Hornets volleyball team taking on the defending State Champion Benton Lady Panthers at Benton Arena at 5 p.m.
As always, the annual Arkansas’ Largest High School Tailgate Party will include nearly 100 vendors and organizations from across Saline County and will kick off at 4 p.m. on the East Side of War Memorial Stadium. Anyone interested in renting a booth space should contact the Bryant Chamber of Commerce at 501-847-4702. If you are interested in a place for family, friends or class reunions to tailgate at the stadium, call War Memorial Stadium at 501-663-6385 to reserve a spot.
Pre-game festivities and coin toss sponsored by Republic Services will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include a flyover after the National Anthem by Bulldog Flight-Mid South RVators. We will also recognize this year’s recipients of our Community Service Awards, the Rob Patrick Award and the Donnie Burks Awards, sponsored by McDonald’s.
The Future Panthers and Future Hornets players and cheerleaders sponsored by ACDI will be back on the field this year to be recognized and form the line for the teams to enter the field.
The Honorary Co-Captains will be Dr. Kim Anderson, superintendent of Benton Public Schools and Dr. Karen Walters, superintendent of Bryant Public Schools. Also on hand will be Miss Arkansas Cori Keller for a special announcement about the return of the Miss Saline County and Miss Saline County Teen Scholarship competition. You can also visit www.MissArkansas.org for more information.
At halftime, the Cheer and dance squads will perform from both schools. Both bands will perform together on the field. We will also have two new competitions, first the McDonald’s French Fry 40 Yard Dash where the winner will receive a free Big Mac meal for the entire year. Contestants can sign up at the McDonald’s booth at the tailgate party outside the stadium. McDonald’s will also have an exciting announcement on game day that you will be able to enjoy all season long and it will certainly be a first for the Salt Bowl.
Secondly, we are excited to announce the launch of the Simmons Bank “Kick It to Win It” field goal challenge. From Aug. 1 - 18, potential participants may stop by one of the Saline County Simmons Bank branches to enter for a chance to kick a 25-yard field goal during halftime. The Benton location is located at 1323 Military Road, and the Bryant location is 3109 North Reynolds Road. Two lucky participants will have three tries to complete the field goal for a chance to win four tickets to the Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Western Carolina Catamounts.
Salt Bowl 2023 “Salt Season” would not be possible without the support of our community and our great sponsors. The sponsors this year include Everett Buick GMC, Circle K, ACDI, Chuy’s Restaurant, McDonald’s, Jones Heating and Air, Arkansas Urology, Simmons Bank, Arkansas Copier, Recycle Saline, Summerwood Sports, Tommy’s Car Wash, Hounds Lounge, Athletico Physical Therapy, Wood Grill Buffet of Benton, Bin There Dump That, Ortho Arkansas, Arkansas Bone and Joint, Republic Services, Saline Memorial Hospital, Pafford Medical Services, Mascot Media, The Kinzler Family, Bryant Chamber of Commerce and the Benton Chamber of Commerce.
The Salt Bowl Committee is pleased to once again work with great organizations to give back to our community: the Arkansas Blood Institute and Goodwill Industries of Arkansas and we will also have the annual Salt Bowl Peanut Butter Drive that we will be announcing more details on later in the month.
The Arkansas Blood Institute will be holding Blood Drives for the Community and at both high schools. The Benton Community Blood Drive is 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the River Center, Court 4, the Bryant Community Drive is from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. the same day at Bishop Park, Court 1.
The Benton High School Blood Drive is from 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, in the Cheer Room and the Bryant High School Blood Drive is from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, in the Multi-Purpose Room. The districts will be competing for a trophy to the school that donates the most pints of blood.
Goodwill Industries of Arkansas is another strong partner of Salt Bowl. Beginning Aug. 14 through Aug. 25, Goodwill stores in Benton and Bryant will collect Salt Bowl donations. Students, families and the community are encouraged to donate gently used clothing and household items at their respective Goodwill locations. In addition to helping fund numerous programs that provide education, training and employment assistance, donations collected will mean money for the school districts and gift cards for families in need. Fans can also make a monetary donation at GoodwillAR.org designating the school to support.
The donations will be totaled and the winning district named at the game. The district with the most donations will receive a check for $1,500, along with $500 in gift cards to give to families in need. The second-place district will also receive $500 in gift cards, plus with a check for $1,000.
Also at news stands is the annual Salt Bowl Edition of the Saline County Lifestyles Magazine, be sure to look for one around town.
The tradition of the Saline County Salt Bowl continues to be togetherness and helping those in our community, we are excited that it almost “Salt Season” again.