Former Benton Lady Panther All-Stater and current Mississippi College Lady Choctaws freshman Shelby Samples has been making a name for herself at the next level. For the second time this season, Samples was named the Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Week.
Samples takes FOW again
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
