BRYANT - The past week has been a bit of a roller-coaster for the Bryant football program, winners of five straight 7A state championships.
However, there may be a bright light at the end of the tunnel for the Hornets as Quad Sanders is returning to Saline County as the head coach of Bryant football two days after former Bryant Coach Buck James took the same position with Conway.
The decision was made official Wednesday night during a Bryant School Board Meeting.
“We are so happy to have Coach Sanders come home to lead our football program. Quad was the first and best choice to continue Bryant’s success,” said Superintendent Karen Walters.
"This is something I never expected," Sanders said. "We had just moved into our house. We had one TV plugged up that my son was watching. It is crazy. The garage is still full of boxes. Life is crazy, but I am super excited."
Sanders departed from Bryant earlier this year to take the head coaching slot at Jonesboro High School after serving as the Hornets defensive coordinator for the past five seasons.
"It's hard and I feel bad for these guys up here," Sanders explained his quick departure from Jonesboro. "Hopefully they will get the change to understand. I didn't have a proper getaway that I wanted because everything happened so fast. It's not like I hit an overnight bus running. I have been here all day working with the coaches to make sure everything is in order.
"Until they tell me to go about my business and get out of their face I will be here because I owe them that respect and to help them understand why I made this move and how life works with opportunities. You have to take those opportunities if they are best for you and your family."
Sanders added that it is exciting, but sad as well because "at the end of the day, somebody has to get hurt."
The Bryant job became available after Buck James announced this week he would be leaving for Conway High School – one of the Hornets biggest conference rivals.
Sanders returns to Bryant with the Hornets riding a 53-game winning streak against in-state opponents that dates back to 2018. His Hornets will also be the five-time reigning 7A state champion when the new season arrives.
While he is familiar with the Bryant program, Sanders will have much more on his shoulders in 2024.
"The main thing I want to do is keep the culture intact and sharp," Sanders said. "There is always room to grow. I want to continue to sharpen my skills, as well. There are always growing pains when it is something you aren't familiar with."
Aside from James leaving, the Hornets will be without two crucial pieces of last year's championship team on the field in 2024.
Recently, sophomore state championship MVP quarterback Gideon Motes and 4-star recruit TJ Lindsey announced they would be quitting the football team to pursue other avenues.
Motes, a commit to the Arkansas Razorbacks for baseball, announced he will be focusing all of his attention on the diamond as he readies for college.
Lindsey will be at IMG Academy in Florida to sharpen his talents for the next level of football.
"You have to do what is better for you," Sanders said. "Sometimes coaches and kids do not understand this. As for TJ, I stressed that to him. You have to look out for yourself. He did it the right way and I respect every decision he made. I was always informed on what he was doing.
"Me and Motes talked all year. He just wanted baseball and I can understand why. I would always welcome him back if he wanted to come back. But these guys have to look out for their future. Things change. You create a culture where you have to get the next guy ready to play so it doesn't hurt as bad when a player or a coach leaves."
The Hornets kick off summer workouts soon as they prepare for the 2024 season with Sanders leading the charge from the sidelines.