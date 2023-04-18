SHAE SCHALL

Harmony Grove junior Shae Schall throws a pitch in a game earlier this season. Schall threw a three-inning no-hitter in a 20-1 victory over Jessieville on Friday. 

JESSIEVILLE - The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals brought an abrupt halt to their two-game losing streak Friday at Jessieville, taking down the 7-3A Conference foe 20-1.

