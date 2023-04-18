JESSIEVILLE - The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals brought an abrupt halt to their two-game losing streak Friday at Jessieville, taking down the 7-3A Conference foe 20-1.
The win moves Harmony Grove to 3-2 in league action as the Lady Cardinals remain two games out of first behind Genoa Central (5-0), Glen Rose (3-1) and Fouke (2-1).
Harmony Grove would put six straight hitters on base to open Friday’s contest and would find itself ahead 5-0 after half an inning.
A leadoff triple from AB Callahan, followed by two straight walks, would set Sofia Westgaard up for her bases-clearing double as Callahan, Bailey Bartlett and Jayci Bradley all scored on the knock.
Westgaard would cross the dish two hitters later on a passed ball before Makayla Valdez made it 5-0 with an RBI bunt single during the same at-bat. Abigail Jones scored on the play.
Jessieville would answer during the home half of the first, scoring one on an RBI groundout to make it 5-1, with the run coming via hit by pitch.
The Lady Cardinals, though, would open the flood gates in the second, scoring seven more runs for the 12-1 lead after two.
Back-to-back one-out triples from Bartlett and Westgaard would plate three total, putting Harmony Grove up 8-1.
An error, one of seven by Jessieville, would plate Jones later in the inning. Braxton Beaty showed off the wheels in the second, stealing home for the score, followed by a run-scoring wild pitch that scored Valdez for the 11-1 Harmony Grove advantage.
Another passed ball would help the Lady Cardinals to the 12-1 lead after an inning and a half.
With a hefty lead already, Harmony Grove would continue its barrage in the third with eight more runs.
Bartlett would double home Bradley, immediately followed by an RBI single from Westgaard to score Bartlett for the 14-1 lead.
Beaty would single home Westgaard later in the inning before a dropped third strike passed ball made it 16-1 Lady Cardinals, still in the third.
Callahan would continue to shine, driving home two on a single to make it 18-1. A run-scoring double from Bartlett later in the inning and an error from Jessieville would end the game’s scoring as Harmony Grove made it 20-1.
The game would be called after three due to the sportsmanship rule, sending Harmony Grove home with the 19-run win.
Shae Schall was dominant during her short outing, ending with a one-run no-hitter in three innings while also striking out three.
Bartlett and Westgaard led Harmony Grove with three hits each, combining for eight RBIs and six runs scored.
Schall followed with two hits, as well, as Callahan, too, bashed out two hits in the win to go along with her two RBIs and three runs scored.
Harmony Grove took on Glen Rose at home Monday. The Lady Cardinals will be back in action Thursday at Jacksonville for a nonconference tilt before closing the regular season at Genoa Central on Friday. First pitch for both contests are set for 4:30 p.m.