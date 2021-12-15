The Bryant Hornets and Lady Hornets came away with a sweep over rival Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers. The Bryant girls downed Benton 51-47, with the boys defeating the Panthers 63-56. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
- Shootout Sweep: Bryant downs rivals at home
- No injuries reported after Benton bus becomes entangled in a power line
- More than $4,600 stolen from local store
- Santa at the Courthouse cancelled for Dec. 10
- Reality TV’s Josh Duggar convicted of child porn possession
- Female Santa creates memories for children
- Christmas Parade, Saline County Courthouse lighting set for tonight
- Four the ages: Hornets hold off Dogs for 4th straight title
Most Popular
Articles
- More than $4,600 stolen from local store
- No injuries reported after Benton bus becomes entangled in a power line
- Female Santa creates memories for children
- Christmas Parade, Saline County Courthouse lighting set for tonight
- Santa at the Courthouse cancelled for Dec. 10
- Small town Christmas planned in Benton
- Shootout Sweep: Bryant downs rivals at home
- Paid in full: City officials celebrate Benton Event Center early pay off
- Sophomore Sensation: Receiver shining star for reigning champs
- A life well lived: Rainey remembered by family for her humor, adventurous spirit
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.