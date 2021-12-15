PARRIS ATKINS

Senior Parris Atkins, 10 goes up for a layup in a 51-47 win over Benton Tuesday in the Saline County Shootout at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. Atkins had a game-high 28 points and 10 rebounds.
KHASEN ROBINSON

Bryant senior Khasen Robinson, 11, drives in a 63-57 victory over Benton in the Saline County Shootout at Hornet Stadium in Bryant Tuesday. Robinson scored a game-high 28 points in the win.

The Bryant Hornets and Lady Hornets came away with a sweep over rival Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers. The Bryant girls downed Benton 51-47, with the boys defeating the Panthers 63-56. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.