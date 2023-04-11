MICHELLE SHOPPACH

Benton Lady Panther Coach Michelle Shoppach coaches during the 5A State Tournament title game in October of last year in Hot Springs. Shoppach was recently named the AHSCA Outstanding Coach.

BENTON – Benton Lady Panther volleyball Coach Michelle Shoppach was recently named the Arkansas High School Coaches Association Outstanding Coach after leading the Lady Panthers to a 29-1 season, a sweep of the 5A South Conference and Benton’s first state championship since 2009. 

