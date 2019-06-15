Two Bauxite Lady Miners earned All-State honors and another was named to the All-State Tournament Team after a 19-10 season, 8-4 in the 7-4A Conference, and a 4A South Regional championship to earn a No. 1 seed in the 4A State Tournament in which they fell in the quarterfinals to Pottsville.
Seniors Destiny McClain and Taylor Sledd both earned All-State, while senior Ashley Redmon was named to the All-State Tournament Team.
Sledd, named All-State for the third time, was a beast at the plate as she led the Lady Miners with a .512 average, 43 hits, 11 doubles and seven home runs, while adding 23 runs and 28 RBIs.
McClain hit .438, second on the team, while adding three homers, 11 doubles, 24 runs and a team-leading 31 RBIs and five stolen bases.
Redmon batted .299 with nine doubles, 27 runs and 16 RBIs. In the circle, Redmon led Bauxite with 84.1 innings pitched with a 2.99 ERA, striking out 45 vs. 17 walks.