DEWITT – Opening the 2023 season with a 42-19 rout over the Riverview Raiders at home last week in Haskell, the Harmony Grove Cardinals had a tough time on the road Friday against the DeWitt Dragons. Getting in a 10-0 hole to start the game, the Cardinals dropped a 33-21 decision to the Dragons in DeWitt. 

HG CARDINAL LOGO

Tags

Recommended for you