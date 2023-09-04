DEWITT – Opening the 2023 season with a 42-19 rout over the Riverview Raiders at home last week in Haskell, the Harmony Grove Cardinals had a tough time on the road Friday against the DeWitt Dragons. Getting in a 10-0 hole to start the game, the Cardinals dropped a 33-21 decision to the Dragons in DeWitt.
Slow start cuts down Cards on road
- Tony Lenahan
-
- Updated
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
