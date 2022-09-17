Though it didn’t start the way Benton Coach Michelle Shoppach wanted, the Benton Lady Panthers still came away with a 5A South Conference sweep over the Sheridan Lady Jackets Thursday at Benton Arena. Struggling to a 25-19 win over the Jackets, Benton took 25-11 and 25-9 decisions to complete the sweep and remain perfect on the season at 11-0 overall, 5-0 in the South. Sheridan drops to 4-2, 2-2 in league action.
“We did not start out the very first set the way I want us to start off at,” Shoppach said. “I’ve seen us do this three times (including Tuesday at White Hall) this year where we don’t start out the first set at the level of intensity I would like us to start out at.”
The Lady Panthers, ranked No. 2 in the state in SBLive’s Arkansas Power 25 ranking, would trail 4-3 to Sheridan in the first set before going on a 7-1 run. The Lady Jackets responded with a 5-0 run to get within 11-10 and would go up 19-18 before Shoppach called a timeout. The Coach got her point across as the Lady Panthers reeled off seven straight to take the victory.
“I want us to jump out and keep a level of intensity no matter who we’re playing,” Shoppach said. “I want it to come from them (Lady Panthers) and not necessarily from me. We’ve got to work on that. I don’t think I’m asking too much.”
Benton jumped on the Jackets 13-6 in the second set before cruising the rest of the way, with Shoppach content in her players’ play the final two games.
“We take care of oversets,” she said. “We’ve practiced it and thought we did a good job of that. (Presley) Pallette, (Parker) Stearns, (Khenedi) Guest really used their length to take care of oversets.”
Benton senior Abigail Lagemann had an efficient night leading the way with 11 kills, seven digs and 2.5 blocks.
“Legs (Lagemann) is just really consistent,” Shoppach explained. “Even when we’re out of system she gets a good swing. She’s doing things with the ball she didn’t do three, four years ago. With reps and time, she’s mature enough to do that.”
The junior Guest followed with nine kills and a block, senior Henley Hooks had six kills and three assists, sophomore Isabella Lagemann and Pallette (1.5 blocks) had five kills each, with Stearns adding three kills and 1.5 blocks.
Senior setter Kenzie Garrett, not playing last match due to illness, led the way with 20 assists, with senior Emmaline Armstrong, who filled in nicely in Garrett’s absence, adding eight dishes, with both getting four digs apiece.
Benton junior Ellie Fergason tied Lagemann with seven digs, playing excellent defense in the process.
“Fergason made two outstanding digs … coverage digs when somebody got blocked,” Shoppach said. “She came and dived full out to get those digs up.”
Shoppach was also proud of her back row in senior Olivia Little, five digs and an ace, and sophomore Delaney Cooper, leading the way with two aces.
“Olivia Little was outstanding (at the service line) and we had a good lineup when she was serving,” the Coach said. “Her serves were 2 feet above the net and kept Sheridan out of system. She just kept serving. She’s mentally tough and keeps her serve going.
“Delaney Cooper is taking after Olivia doing the same type … ‘I’m back here to serve, y’all keep winning the point, I’ll keep serving. I won’t miss my serve.’”
The Benton junior varsity also swept Sheridan 2-0 (25-11, 25-14). The Benton JV has been really good this year, too, losing only to Conway in three sets. Sophomore Drew Hudspeth had 11 assists to lead the way, with sophomore Evie Hendrix leading with six kills.
The Lady Panthers will take on seventh ranked Brookland (8-3) Monday at the 501Volley Practice Facility in North Little Rock.
“They’re 4A and we played them this summer,” Shoppach said. “They gave us competition. I had tried to get games with other people and had not been successful and with Brookland we were successful. We agreed to meet there and play.
Benton will then head to Hot Springs Tuesday to take on also undefeated Lakeside (11-0, 5-0 South) to determine the conference leader.