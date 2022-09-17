PARKER STEARNS

Benton sophomore Parker Stearns, 15, competes in a match earlier this season. The Lady Panthers improved to a perfect 11-0 with a 3-0 sweep over Sheridan Thursday at Benton Arena.

Though it didn’t start the way Benton Coach Michelle Shoppach wanted, the Benton Lady Panthers still came away with a 5A South Conference sweep over the Sheridan Lady Jackets Thursday at Benton Arena. Struggling to a 25-19 win over the Jackets, Benton took 25-11 and 25-9 decisions to complete the sweep and remain perfect on the season at 11-0 overall, 5-0 in the South. Sheridan drops to 4-2, 2-2 in league action.