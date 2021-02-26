JC CALICOTT

Harmony Grove’s JC Calicott attempts to drive past a Glen Rose defender during a recent win. On Thursday, the Cardinals fell to Ashdown in the second round of the District Tournament, ending their season.

The Harmony Grove Cardinals season would come to an end Thursday with a 43-40 loss to the Ashdown Panthers in the quarterfinals of the 7-3A District Tournament. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 