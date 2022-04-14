Smith signs on with Bears after AS season

Benton senior All-State quarterback Stran Smith, sitting second from left, signs a letter of intent with the University of Central Arkansas Monday surrounded by his family at the Benton Athletic Complex in Benton.

Benton senior All-State quarterback Stran Smith signed with the University of Central Arkansas on Monday at the Benton Athletic Complex. Read full story in Thursday's edition of The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.