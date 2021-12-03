MYTORIAN SINGLETON

Bryant sophomore receiver Mytorian Singleton, 27, catches a touchdown pass in a 28-13 win over North Little Rock in the 7A state semifinals last Friday in Bryant. Singleton has put up big numbers, leading the Hornets receiving corps in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Heading into the 7A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium Saturday night, the Bryant Hornets will be looking for their fourth straight title against the Fayetteville Purple Dogs. Sophomore receiver Mytorian Singleton has been a big piece to the puzzle, leading the Hornets in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Read full feature in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.