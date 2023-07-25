Bryant Black Sox batter Jace Ruffner takes cut in a 6-1 win over Arkadelphia in the first game of the AAA Senior American Legion State Tournament this past Thursday in Hot Springs. The Sox fell 16-1 to Paragould in the first game of bracket play Sunday in Conway.
CONWAY – Earning a trip to the AAA Senior American Legion Tournament bracket portion after finishing 2-1 in pool play in Hot Springs, including a 7-2 victory over Lake Hamilton on Saturday to wrap the pool, the Bryant Black Sox had a tough time Sunday against Paragould Glen Sain GMC on Sunday, falling 16-1 in the double elimination round at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Bryant played Sheridan on Monday with a win keeping the Black Sox’s hopes alive for a state tournament championship. A loss would end their season. Full game story will be in Wednesday’s edition.
The Black Sox (13-16) managed just two hits in Sunday’s loss, but the game was manageable until late when Glen Sain put up 11 runs in the top of the sixth frame to blow open a 5-1 lead. Paragould scored two in the first frame, two in the second and one in the third for the 5-0 advantage before Bryant would get on the board in the bottom of the fourth.
Jace Ruffner and Braxton Speer began that fourth with consecutive singles, Bryant’s lone two hits of the game, to put runners on the corners, and Speer stole second to put two in scoring position. A strikeout ensued before Luke Jackson’s RBI ground out put the Black Sox on the board. But, Bryant could not get anything else going and went in order in the bottom of the sixth to end this one early due to the sportsmanship rule.
Bryant issued eight walks on the day and committed five errors to help Glen Sain out. Ruffner and Speer both went 1 for 3 to account for Bryant’s two hits.
In the 7-2 win against Lake Hamilton Saturday to close pool play, it was a back-and-forth affair throughout before Bryant’s five runs in the top of the seventh broke the 2-2 tie.
Lake Hamilton took the early 1-0 lead in the bottom of he first on Bryant starter Logan White’s wild pitch, but the Black Sox got that run back in the top of the second stanza when Ruffner tripled to lead off and Speer walked before JT Allen laid down a squeeze bunt RBI single to plate Ruffner for the 1-1 game. Speer and Allen completed a double steal to get to second and third, but were stranded after Lake Hamilton struck out the next three batters.
The Black Sox took the lead in the top of the fourth, though. Jackson reached on a two-out single and scored on Reid Catton’s double to center for the 2-1 lead, but Lake Hamilton tied things up two innings later on an RBI single, with the run scoring reaching via the walk.
It stayed a 2-2 game until the top of the seventh. Jackson singled to start and ended up at third on Catton’s sac bunt. Ronrico Simmons was hit by a pitch before Jackson scored on a wild pitch and Simmons took second on the play. Bradyn Coger followed with an RBI double to make it 4-2 before Hudson Thomason singled and EJ Keith was hit by a pitch to load them up. Ruffner followed with a 2-run double before Speer singled in Keith to set the 7-2 final.
Despite giving up two singles and a walk in the bottom of the seventh, Speer pitched out of it to earn the win in relief. Along with those two hits and a walk, Speer struck out one in 1.2 innings.
White would get the no-decision giving up two runs on three hits and three walks, striking out eight in five innings.
At the plate, Ruffner led the way going 2 for 4 with a double, triple, run and two RBIs, with Jackson 2 for 3 with two runs. Thomason was 2 for 4 with a run, while Coger (run), Speer, Allen and Catton all had a hit and RBI each.
Bryant opened the tournament with a 6-1 win over Arkadelphia in pool play Thursday before the Greenwood Yard Goats downed the Black Sox 8-1 in the second game on Friday. Greenwood led 2-1 over the Sox after six innings before putting up six runs in the seventh to take control.
Simmons went 1 for 2 with the lone RBI, while Thomason, Keith, Ruffner and Allen (run) all had a hit apiece. Ruffner started on the mound and was solid until the seventh when he gave up a single and two walks to start, with all three runs coming around to score. He finished giving up five runs on three hits and four walks, striking out seven in six innings.