JACE RUFFNER

Bryant Black Sox batter Jace Ruffner takes cut in a 6-1 win over Arkadelphia in the first game of the AAA Senior American Legion State Tournament this past Thursday in Hot Springs. The Sox fell 16-1 to Paragould in the first game of bracket play Sunday in Conway. 

CONWAY – Earning a trip to the AAA Senior American Legion Tournament bracket portion after finishing 2-1 in pool play in Hot Springs, including a 7-2 victory over Lake Hamilton on Saturday to wrap the pool, the Bryant Black Sox had a tough time Sunday against Paragould Glen Sain GMC on Sunday, falling 16-1 in the double elimination round at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Bryant played Sheridan on Monday with a win keeping the Black Sox’s hopes alive for a state tournament championship. A loss would end their season. Full game story will be in Wednesday’s edition. 

BRAXTON SPEER

Bryant Black Sox batter Braxton Speer, 6, takes a cut in a 6-1 win over Arkadelphia in Bryant’s first game of the AAA Senior American Legion Tournament this past Thursday in Hot Springs. Bryant fell 16-1 to Paragould in the first game of bracket play on Sunday at UCA in Conway. 

