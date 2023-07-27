JACE RUFFNER

Bryant Black Sox batter Jace Ruffner takes a cut in a game earlier in the AAA Senior American Legion State Tournament. Ruffner hit a 2-run home run in a 6-4 loss to Cabot Tuesday in Conway. 

CONWAY – The Bryant Black Sox senior squad’s season would come to an end Tuesday in the AAA Senior American Legion State Tournament in Conway. The Cabot Railcats would upend the Sox 6-4 for Bryant’s second loss in the double-elimination portion of bracket play at the University of Central Arkansas after the Black Sox went 2-1 in pool play to advance over the weekend. 

EJ KEITH

Bryant Black Sox batter EJ Keith makes contact in a game earlier in the AAA Senior American Legion State Tournament. Keith hit a solo home run in a 6-4 loss to Cabot to end Bryant’s seeason. 

