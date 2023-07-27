CONWAY – The Bryant Black Sox senior squad’s season would come to an end Tuesday in the AAA Senior American Legion State Tournament in Conway. The Cabot Railcats would upend the Sox 6-4 for Bryant’s second loss in the double-elimination portion of bracket play at the University of Central Arkansas after the Black Sox went 2-1 in pool play to advance over the weekend.
Sox fall to Cabot, season ends
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Benton Police investigating several moped thefts
- Bryant City Council hikes city parks' share of A&P tax to 50%
- Sox fall to Cabot, season ends
- Black Sox stay alive, hold on vs. Sheridan
- Sinéad O'Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer-songwriter, dies at 56
- Mark Lowery, Arkansas treasurer and former legislator who sponsored voter ID law, has died at age 66
- Former Bryant teacher back in jail
- 51st Annual Literary Conference held in Benton
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Bryant teacher back in jail
- Empire Cheerleading named 2023 Ark. Woman-Owned Business of the Year
- Bridgestone donates new van to Bryant Boys & Girls Club
- 51st Annual Literary Conference held in Benton
- Summerwood Sports in full effect
- Black Sox down A’s to start state
- Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
- Director: Bryant parks face uncertain future
- JPs OK resolution to utilize federal funds for roundabout
- Bryant School Board hears financing options for solar plant
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.