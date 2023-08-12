CROWN POINT, Ind. – The Bryant 10U Black Sox notched their 50th win of the season Thursday and in the process returned the semifinals of the Cal Ripken World Series after downing No. 3 seed and host Crown Point Red Bulldogs 5-2 at Jerry Ross Park in Crown Point, Indiana. The win set the 6-seeded Sox up with the No. 2 seed Altamonte All-Stars Friday night for a shot at their second straight Cal Ripken World Series championship. 

JACOB BOHANNA

Bryant 10U Black Sox player Jacob Bohanna holds up his Cal Ripken World Series Player of the Game card after the Black Sox defeated host Crown Point Bulldogs Red 5-2 in the quarterfinals of the tournament Thursday in Crown Point, Indiana. The Sox played the Altamonte All-Stars Friday night for a shot at the title game, which the same Bryant group won last season.

