LUKE BICKERSTAFF

Bryant Junior Black Sox pitcher Luke Bickerstaff throws a pitch in a 9-6 loss to the Fort Smith Sportsman Thursday in the AA State Tournament at Burns Park in North Little Rock. 

The Bryant Black Sox would fall 9-6 to the Fort Smith Sportsman in the loser's bracket of the AA State Tournament in North Little Rock to end their season. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 