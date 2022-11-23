PRESLEY GIVENS

Bryant senior Presley Givens, sitting center, is surrounded by (from left to right) Bryant Coach Shane Clancy, dad Stan McCandlish, Givens, mom Camille McCandlish and brother Chael McCandlish. Standing is Bryant coach Adam Pendergass. 

BRYANT – Bryant senior wrestler Presley Givens has signed to compete at the next level. This past Thursday at Bryant High School, Givens, the 6A state champion as well as 6A Central Conference champ in the 132-pound division, inked to wrestle at Oklahoma City University. 