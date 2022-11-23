BRYANT – Bryant senior wrestler Presley Givens has signed to compete at the next level. This past Thursday at Bryant High School, Givens, the 6A state champion as well as 6A Central Conference champ in the 132-pound division, inked to wrestle at Oklahoma City University.
State champ Givens taking talents to OKC
- Tony Lenahan
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
