Benton State Championship

HOT SPRINGS – The Benton Lady Panthers swept the Valley View Lady Blazers 3-0 to claim the 5A State Tournament championship, winning 25-21, 26-24 and 25-23 at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Benton finishes its excellent season at 29-1 overall, sweeping its way through the 5A State Tournament. It was Benton’s first state title since 2009 after finishing as 5A runner-ups last year.