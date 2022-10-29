HOT SPRINGS – The Benton Lady Panthers swept the Valley View Lady Blazers 3-0 to claim the 5A State Tournament championship, winning 25-21, 26-24 and 25-23 at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Benton finishes its excellent season at 29-1 overall, sweeping its way through the 5A State Tournament. It was Benton’s first state title since 2009 after finishing as 5A runner-ups last year.
featured popular
State Champs: Benton sweeps Blazers for 5A title
Latest News
- State Champs: Benton sweeps Blazers for 5A title
- Benton XC takes 3rd in South
- Bauxite battles, but falls to Saints in 1st round
- Benton, Valley View vie for 5A title
- Make that 50: Big 2nd half nets Hornets blowout
- Miners wallop Warriors at Pit
- That’s a 1st: Cardinals clinch conference championship
- Beavers take control, slay Knights
Most Popular
Articles
- Quorum Court recognizes 10-year-old for saving her family
- Cards a win from 1st league title
- That’s a 1st: Cardinals clinch conference championship
- Saline County property values increase by more than 30 percent
- Man arrested in connection with Benton, LR homicides
- Early voting begins for the 2022 elections
- Beavers take control, slay Knights
- Miners wallop Warriors at Pit
- Senate candidates debate agriculture, abortion
- Benton sweeps to start state
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.