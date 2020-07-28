The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals 8U squad has been on fire in 2020.
This past weekend, the group added more hardware to the trophy case and another championship ring to their fingers after winning the state tournament.
The Lady Cardinals began their quest for glory at 8 a.m. Saturday against SH Wicked and fell, immediately moving to the loser's bracket.
However, a long day of grinding, including another tilt with Wicked, would prove glorious. The Lady Cardinals would overcome this time around, sending Wicked home with a third-place finish.
The finals matched the Lady Cardinals against the undefeated Elite Sluggers, a well-known tournament team from the Natural State.
Harmony Grove would win 7-0, sending the Lady Cardinals to the IF game.
Tied 4-4 and heading to sudden death overtime, the Lady Cardinals put three runs on the board to make it 7-4 as the Sluggers came back to the plate. Pulling within 7-6 with two outs, a deep pop fly was smacked but could not overcome the glove of Kensey "JoJo" Allen at second base as she made a running grab to send Harmony Grove home with the first-place trophy and title of state champions.